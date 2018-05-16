Mr Kipling Chocolate Slice 6 Pack

- Energy550kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars12.3g14%
- Salt0.19g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Sponge with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (13%), Topped with a Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (22%).
- #exceedinglygood
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- Chocolate sponge with a tempting chocolate flavour filling
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavourings, Acid (Acetic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Chocolate Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Chocolate Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (32g)
|Energy
|1720kJ
|550kJ
|-
|411kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|18.7g
|6.0g
|of which Saturates
|5.9g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|18.0g
|of which Sugars
|38.3g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.19g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019