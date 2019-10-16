Mr Kipling Angel Slice 6 Pack

delicious and perfect for a small treat
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1731kJ
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Cochineal, Lutein), Acid (Acetic Acid)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Angel Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (33g)
|Energy
|1731kJ
|582kJ
|-
|413kcal
|139kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|6.1g
|of which Saturates
|6.1g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|59.0g
|19.8g
|of which Sugars
|39.0g
|13.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.19g
|-
|-
