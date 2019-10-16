By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mr Kipling Angel Slice 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling Angel Slice 6 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per slice (33g)
  • Energy582kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1731kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Pink and Yellow Sponge Sandwiching a Vanilla Flavour Filling (12%), Topped with Decorated Fondant Icing (26%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Delectable layers of pink & yellow sponge with a heavenly vanilla filling
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • 3 x twin packs
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Cochineal, Lutein), Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Angel Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Angel Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (33g)
Energy 1731kJ582kJ
-413kcal139kcal
Fat 18.2g6.1g
of which Saturates 6.1g2.1g
Carbohydrate 59.0g19.8g
of which Sugars 39.0g13.1g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 2.9g1.0g
Salt 0.56g0.19g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious and perfect for a small treat

5 stars

delicious and perfect for a small treat

Usually bought next

Mr Kipling Lemon Slice 6 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.30/each

Cadbury Chocolate Mini Roll 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.32/each

Mr Kipling Chocolate Slice 6 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.30/each

Mr Kipling Victoria Slices 6 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here