O'keeffes Working Hands Cream 85G

Product Description
- Hand Cream
- This concentrated hand cream heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands.
- When used daily, O'Keeffe's® Working Hands® is clinically proven to:
- Instantly boost moisture levels
- Create a protective layer on the skin's surface
- Help prevent further moisture loss
- Guaranteed relief for extremely dry, cracked hands
- Unscented
- Non-greasy
- Hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Glycol, Octyldodecyl Stearate, Polyquaternium-10, Diazolidinyl Urea, Paraffin, Acrylates/Acrylamide Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Ceteth-10, Laureth-4, Polysorbate 85
Produce of
Made in USA with Global Materials
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Start with a small amount; it's all you need. Over-application can lead to stickiness. Apply to problem areas on hands and fingers as needed throughout the day and night.
- Safe for people with diabetes.
Name and address
- Chorley Business & Technology Centre,
- East Terrace,
- Euxton Lane,
- Chorley,
- PR7 6TE,
- UK.
Return to
- 100% Money Back Guarantee: If you are not fully satisfied with the performance of O'Keeffe's products, we will refund 100% of the purchase price. For a prompt refund, simply return the unused portion of the product and your receipt to: O'Keeffe's Company
- Questions/Comments: 44 0843 507 1200
- www.OKeeffesCo.com
Net Contents
85g
