By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Squeezy Tomato Ketchup 990G

4.5(44)Write a review
Tesco Squeezy Tomato Ketchup 990G
£ 1.00
£0.10/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato ketchup.
  • Rich & Sweet. Made with sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • Rich & Sweet. Made with sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • Pack size: 990g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Clove Extract, Garlic Powder.

Prepared from 148g of Tomatoes per 100g of Tomato Ketchup. 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

990g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy445kJ / 105kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate23.6g3.5g
Sugars18.1g2.7g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein1.3g0.2g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

44 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Vinegary

1 stars

It is very vinegary. I don't know if we have had a bad one because we haven't had this problem before. But all we can taste is vinegar, it is going in the bin.

Not just a copy of branded tomato ketchups.

5 stars

I bought this because I am impressed with Tesco own products and ketchup has got to be a product with preconceptions on flavour and hard to impress. But Tesco Ketchup is not a copy of branded ketchups, it takes a different path altogether. Tesco Ketchup has richer tomato puree consistency and tomato flavour than just a ketchup. It certainly has a richer and stronger flavour than you'd at first expect. On a hotdog with mustard it adds an excellent rich complement of tomato flavour that other ketchups can't dp. ...Nice. On other meals you may want to limit the amount of ketchup so as not to overwhelm the flavour with tomato. The strong tomato flavour makes it taste less sweet than other ketchups and it does seem to have less sugar content too. Each to their own, and ketchup preference can be a contentious issue. I prefer Tesco's own tomato ketchup, my wife doesn't. She admits she likes what she knows.

Good value , great taste

5 stars

Just as tasty as main brands but a lot cheaper. My family didn’t know I had changed

Best Ketchup ever!

5 stars

Superb quality... much better than the traditional brand and much cheaper too!

Tasty

5 stars

Tried this sauce instead of my normal brand and was surprised to find it tasted the same, I will be buying this brand from now on.

Great taste

5 stars

Cheaper than branded but great quality

Tom sauce

4 stars

This tasted fine and a lot cheaper will definitely buy again

Tasty

5 stars

This is the nicest tasting ketchup on the market, good value for money too. It's not as sweet as the brand leader, as a family we love it.

Love this tomato ketchup

5 stars

Tasty and value of money..My family loves it

firm family favourite ketchup

4 stars

Tesco is not my local supermarket but I do a monthly shop there to include this to make sure we have plenty in for the family. prefer to it to branded sauce and half the price!

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Mayonnaise Real 450Ml

£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml

Tesco Top Down Squeezy Bbq Sauce 480G

£ 1.00
£0.21/100g

Tesco Squeezy Top Down Brown Sauce 465G

£ 0.90
£0.19/100g

Tesco Salad Cream Squeezy 520G

£ 0.90
£0.17/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here