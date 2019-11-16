Tesco Squeezy Tomato Ketchup 990G

Vinegary
It is very vinegary. I don't know if we have had a bad one because we haven't had this problem before. But all we can taste is vinegar, it is going in the bin.
Not just a copy of branded tomato ketchups.
I bought this because I am impressed with Tesco own products and ketchup has got to be a product with preconceptions on flavour and hard to impress. But Tesco Ketchup is not a copy of branded ketchups, it takes a different path altogether. Tesco Ketchup has richer tomato puree consistency and tomato flavour than just a ketchup. It certainly has a richer and stronger flavour than you'd at first expect. On a hotdog with mustard it adds an excellent rich complement of tomato flavour that other ketchups can't dp. ...Nice. On other meals you may want to limit the amount of ketchup so as not to overwhelm the flavour with tomato. The strong tomato flavour makes it taste less sweet than other ketchups and it does seem to have less sugar content too. Each to their own, and ketchup preference can be a contentious issue. I prefer Tesco's own tomato ketchup, my wife doesn't. She admits she likes what she knows.
Good value , great taste
Just as tasty as main brands but a lot cheaper. My family didn’t know I had changed
Best Ketchup ever!
Superb quality... much better than the traditional brand and much cheaper too!
Tasty
Tried this sauce instead of my normal brand and was surprised to find it tasted the same, I will be buying this brand from now on.
Great taste
Cheaper than branded but great quality
Tom sauce
This tasted fine and a lot cheaper will definitely buy again
Tasty
This is the nicest tasting ketchup on the market, good value for money too. It's not as sweet as the brand leader, as a family we love it.
Love this tomato ketchup
Tasty and value of money..My family loves it
firm family favourite ketchup
Tesco is not my local supermarket but I do a monthly shop there to include this to make sure we have plenty in for the family. prefer to it to branded sauce and half the price!