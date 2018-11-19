By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rowse Honey Squeezy 680G

1(1)Write a review
Rowse Honey Squeezy 680G
£ 4.50
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Honey
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Honey may naturally crystallise. A blend of EU & non-EU honeys.
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 680g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Rowse Honey makes the perfect accompaniment to any breakfast; drizzle over morning goods, on toast and over porridge. Our honey is also great used as a base for marinades and dressings, grills and glazes.

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.

Return to

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.
  • www.rowsehoney.co.uk
  • Give us a buzz on 01491 454 100

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1398kJ/329kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 81.5g
of which sugars 80.8g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not squeezable

1 stars

thickened up so much in the bottle that it was impossible to squeeze out.

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Lemon Juice 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G

£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here