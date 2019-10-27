By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mama Instant Whole Grain Rice Vermicelli 225G

£ 1.50
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Whole grain Rice Vermicelli
  • Simply good food
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 225g
Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Rice 60%, Rice 20%, Rice Bran 15%, Tapioca Starch 5%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place away from sunlight.Best Before: See on pack

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Place the whole grain rice vermicelli in a large bowl. Cover with boiling water and let stand for 4 minutes (or 3 if stir-fry). Rinse thoroughly in cold water and drain. Add to stir-fries, soups and salads or serve as side dish.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 5, Serving: 45g

Name and address

  • President Rice Products Public Company Limited,
  • 304 Srinakarin Rd.,
  • Huamark,
  • Bangkapi,
  • Bangkok 10240,
  • Thailand.

Return to

  • For product enquiries in the UK
  • Please contact:
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8X.
  • sales@eurofoodbrands.co.uk
  • www.mama-ricenoodles.com
  • www.pr.co.th

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gServing
Energy :1482kJ / 350kcal662kJ / 156kcal
Fat :1.5g0.7g
of which Saturates :0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate :72g32g
of which Sugars :0g0g
Fibre :6.6g3g
Protein :8.8g4g
Salt :0.08g0.04g

I like the texture. Very easy to cook

