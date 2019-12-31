By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Sweet Sour 30%R/S Cooking Sauce 425G

Per 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
  • Energy298kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.74g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • A sweet, Sticky Sauce with Crunchy Vegetables and Juicy Pineapple
  • Reduced Sugar* Sweet & Sour cooking sauce.
  • *30% less sugar compared to the standard on average in the Sweet & Sour sauce category.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (29%), Water, Water Chestnuts (8%), Pineapple (7%), Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Green Pepper (5%), Red Pepper (5%), Concentrated Pineapple Juice (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Toasted Sesame Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned.
  • 2: Add the sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until all is cooked through.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 4.
  • Serve with Sharwood's delicious egg noodles and prawn crackers

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
Energy (kJ)284kJ298kJ
Energy (kcal)67kcal70kcal
Fat 0.8g0.8g
of which Saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 14.3g15.0g
of which Sugars 9.5g10.0g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 0.5g0.5g
Salt 0.70g0.74g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

