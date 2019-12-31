Sharwoods Sweet Sour 30%R/S Cooking Sauce 425G
Product Description
- A sweet, Sticky Sauce with Crunchy Vegetables and Juicy Pineapple
- Reduced Sugar* Sweet & Sour cooking sauce.
- *30% less sugar compared to the standard on average in the Sweet & Sour sauce category.
- Chilli rating - 1
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- No added MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (29%), Water, Water Chestnuts (8%), Pineapple (7%), Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Green Pepper (5%), Red Pepper (5%), Concentrated Pineapple Juice (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Toasted Sesame Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned.
- 2: Add the sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until all is cooked through.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Serves 4.
- Serve with Sharwood's delicious egg noodles and prawn crackers
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|284kJ
|298kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|67kcal
|70kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|15.0g
|of which Sugars
|9.5g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.74g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
