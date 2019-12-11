Quaker Porridge To Go Golden Syrup 2X55g

I use this product surprisingly more as a ‘sweet’
I use this product surprisingly more as a ‘sweet’ substitute rather than breakfast. great taste makes a good alternative to flapjack!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1659 kJ
Wholegrain Rolled Oat Flakes (36%), Wholegrain Oat Flour (14%), Golden Syrup (14%), Oligofructose, Brown Sugar, Cereal Crisps (Rice Flour, Oat Flour (1%), Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Barley Malt Extract), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Glycerol, Soya Lecithin), Modified Starch, Ground Almond Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place
This pack contains 2 servings
2 x 55g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g (%*)
|Energy
|1659 kJ
|913 kJ
|-
|393 kcal
|216 kcal (11%*)
|Fat
|7.1 g
|3.9 g (6%*)
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|0.5 g (3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|40 g
|of which sugars
|20 g
|11 g (12%*)
|Fibre
|6.3 g
|3.5 g
|Protein
|5.9 g
|3.3 g
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.40 g (7%*)
|Calcium
|233 mg (29%*)
|128 mg (16%*)
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
