Gin Mare 70Cl

Gin Mare 70Cl
Product Description

  • Gin Mare 70Cl
  • The authentic Mediterranean "Gin Mare" is made in a custom designed still by blending individual distillations of arbequina olives, thyme, rosemary, basil, cardamom, coriander and juniper berries gathered from our own farms and citrus fruits, soaked in advance for more than a year in special large clay jars.
  • Distilled from Olives, Thyme, Rosemary and Basil
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

ABV

42.7% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Created in our distillery in Barcelona, Spain

Net Contents

700ml

Taste of the Med Gin

5 stars

Lovely Gin bit expensive but first bought it in Ibiza in the summer has a slight spice taste but really refreshing Now I found it in Tesco happy days

