Jordans Super Granola Nutty 550G

- Energy887kJ 212kcal11%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates1.7g8%
- Sugars6.8g8%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1970kJ
Product Description
- Toasted Wholegrain Oat and Honey Clusters with Flaked and Whole Almonds, Sliced Brazil Nuts and Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts.
- Let's talk about the birds and the bees...
- ...and butterflies and hedgerows. It's great to see them in all their glory and they'd be missed if they weren't here. That's why since 1985 we've worked with British farmers to set aside 10% of land for wildlife, and we're joining forces with our friends at The Wildlife Trusts to do even more to help wildlife thrive.
- So that's one less thing to worry about.
- The Wildlife Trusts
- There's lots more to say about the things we do.
- Find out about the Jordans Farm Partnership at www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- A Little Bit About Sugar
- We know cutting sugar is a topic on everyone's lips, that's why we're looking for ways to reduce sugar without compromising on quality. It's a tricky thing to do, as sugar helps create the crunchy texture and taste we know you love. But take our word for it, we're on the case.
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- It's super for a reason
- We take the best quality ingredients and don't mess about with them. Wholegrain British oats, blended with a hint of honey and baked to a crunch, packed with almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts.
- All of that, and helps lower cholesterol* too. We said it was super.
- *The inclusion of oat beta-glucan as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle can help reduce cholesterol levels. Each 45g serving provides 1g of beta-glucan soluble fibre, one third of the suggested daily intake of 3g. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- With almonds, brazil nuts and hazelnuts
- 100% natural ingredients
- Lowers cholesterol
- High in fibre
- No added salt - salt content is due to naturally occurring sodium
- Non GM
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 550g
- Lowers cholesterol
- High in fibre
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
British Wholegrain Oat Flakes (68%), Nuts (Flaked & Whole Almonds (7%), Sliced Brazil Nuts (6%), Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts (3%)), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Honey (1%), Sunflower Seeds, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Barley (Gluten), Rye (Gluten), other Nuts
Storage
After each use, close the bag using the reseal closure and store in a cool and dry place.
Number of uses
Approximately 12 portions per pack
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Jordans,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Tell us what you think of our Granola. We hope you love it like we do, but if you're not happy we will do whatever we can to help. This won't affect your statutory rights.
- E-mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- Call: 0800 587 8901 (UK only - 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri)
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Portion
|%RI† Per 45g Portion
|Energy
|1970kJ
|887kJ
|-
|470kcal
|212kcal
|11%
|Fat
|20.6g
|9.3g
|13%
|of which Saturates
|3.7g
|1.7g
|8%
|Mono-unsaturates
|9.1g
|4.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|6.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|56.6g
|25.5g
|10%
|of which Sugars
|15.2g
|6.8g
|8%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|11.5g
|5.2g
|10%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|†Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 12 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019