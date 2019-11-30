By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Duck Deep Action Gel Marine 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Duck Deep Action Gel Marine 750Ml
£ 1.75
£2.34/litre
  • Want to make sure your toilet is really clean? Duck Deep Action Gel Cleaner provides complete hygiene for your toilet, thanks to its unique shaped neck that allows you to reach better under the rim, leaving your toilet clean and with a fresh long lasting fragrance, and also killing 99.99% of germs and bacteria.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Kills 99;99% of germs
  • Packed with uplifting Duck fragrances, no harsh toilet cleaner smell
  • Evenly coats the toilet bowl for 360° coverage, even under the rim
  • Removes soils and limescale/mineral deposits
  • Eliminates odours
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

contains <5% anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, disinfectants, perfume

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. To open cap, squeeze both pads and unscrew. 2. Lift toilet seat and tip the bottle to fill the neck. 3. Simply direct DUCK Deep Action Gel under the rim and squeeze evenly to coat entire bowl. 4. To clean and eliminate odours: leave for 5 minutes, brush above and below the waterline and flush. To kill bacteria and remove tough stains: reapply, leave for 60 minutes or overnight, flush. 5. Replace and close cap tightly.

Warnings

  • Contains l-(+)-lactic acid 2.02% (2.02g/100g).
  • Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell.
  • As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. For use only in toilet bowls. Do not mix with bleach or any other household cleaners.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains l-(+)-lactic acid 2.02% (2.02g/100g). Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. For use only in toilet bowls. Do not mix with bleach or any other household cleaners.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Such a fresh smell

5 stars

Love this toilet cleaner and it has a long lasting fresh scent. Haven't tried the other fragrances as I am very happy with this one.

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Duck Deep Action Gel Floral Fantasy 750Ml

£ 1.75
£2.34/litre

Duck Fresh Disc Holder Marine

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid 780Ml

£ 1.80
£2.31/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here