Allinson's Signature Seeded Loaf 650G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1073 kJ
Product Description
- Soft Wholemeal Bread with Mixed Seeds topped with Sunflower Seeds and Brown Linseed
- Thomas Allinson could be quite rebellious. Almost everything he did, said or believed upset someone. But what he baked pleased more than enough people. Like this loaf, featuring 5 seeds and grains to give body, bite and flavour in every mouthful. The perfect soup accompaniment.
- T. Allinson
- High in fibre
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Mixed Seeds (14%) (Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Pumpkin Seeds, Poppy Seeds), Wheat Protein, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Yeast, Kibbled Soya, Cracked Wheat (1%), Malted Barley Flour, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, E481, Vinegar, Molasses Sugar, Soya Flour, Psyllium Fibre, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Once opened, reseal using label. Under warm conditions life may be reduced. Freezing: Not suitable for home freezing. For best before see label.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
Base. Paper - Widely Recycled Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you: Tel: 0800 197 1286 (I.E 1800 928 070)
- Email: talktous@allinsonbread.com
- www.allinsonsbread.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI† Per Slice
|Energy
|1073 kJ
|494 kJ
|6%
|256 kcal
|Fat
|8.7 g
|4.0 g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.6 g
|0.7 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|28.9 g
|13.3 g
|5%
|of which sugars
|2.9 g
|1.3 g
|1%
|Fibre
|8.9 g
|4.1 g
|Protein
|11.1 g
|5.1 g
|10%
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.35 g
|6%
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
