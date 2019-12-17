By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco X4 Pain Au Raisin 410G

Tesco X4 Pain Au Raisin 410G
£ 2.00
£4.88/kg

Offer

Each pastry
  • Energy1279kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1347kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Unbaked pastry swirls with vanilla custard and raisins.
  • Our pain aux raisins have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Cook from frozen 26 mins
  • Ready to bake
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk), Raisins (11%), Vanilla Custard (7%), Yeast, Sugar, Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Processing Aids (Cottonseed Oil, Alpha-Amylase, Enzymes), Yeast Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Vanilla Custard contains: Sugar, Thickener (Modified Potato Starch), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vanilla Seeds, Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts and soya.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 24 - 26 minutes or until golden brown.
Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove stones from raisins, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone
  • 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pastry (95g**)
Energy1347kJ / 321kcal1279kJ / 305kcal
Fat13.5g12.9g
Saturates8.8g8.3g
Carbohydrate42.2g40.1g
Sugars18.5g17.5g
Fibre1.7g1.6g
Protein6.8g6.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove stones from raisins, some may remain.

Great with the morning coffee.

5 stars

These are terrific ... and great to have in the freezer. In the morning when I'm not working, I wake myself up with two mugs of tea, then put one of these beauties in the oven before I go and get dressed. By the time I'm ready to face the world, the pastry is perfectly cooked and risen. (You may need to experiment with the oven temperature - mine runs a bit hot). Not too sweet, a decent size and ideal to go with my morning cappuccino. Please never stop producing them.

Great pastries, really tasty. shame Tesco have sto

5 stars

Great pastries, really tasty. shame Tesco have stopped supplying them now.

very yummy!

4 stars

very yummy!

