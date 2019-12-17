Tesco X4 Pain Au Raisin 410G

Great with the morning coffee.
These are terrific ... and great to have in the freezer. In the morning when I'm not working, I wake myself up with two mugs of tea, then put one of these beauties in the oven before I go and get dressed. By the time I'm ready to face the world, the pastry is perfectly cooked and risen. (You may need to experiment with the oven temperature - mine runs a bit hot). Not too sweet, a decent size and ideal to go with my morning cappuccino. Please never stop producing them.
Great pastries, really tasty. shame Tesco have stopped supplying them now.
very yummy!