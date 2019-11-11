Aunt Bessie's Roasties 800G

recommended
Love these always buy them but why does Tesco not sell the chips?
I wish they would use larger potatoes, the ones they use are children,s size, and we usually use double the quantity to make up for lack of size. Apart from that thy are very nice.
Roasts are back on my plate thank to Aunt Bessie's
I haven't been able to eat traditional home cooked or restaurant roast potatoes for some years due to a stomach condition but Aunt Bessie's Roasties don't seem to cause the same problem.