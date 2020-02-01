By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Salt Chicken Stock Cubes 10 Pack 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Salt Chicken Stock Cubes 10 Pack 100G
£ 0.50
£0.50/100g
¼ of a stock cube
  • Energy39kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced salt chicken stock cubes.
  • FULL & BALANCED Made to add depth and flavour to your recipes
  • FULL & BALANCED Made to add depth and flavour to your recipes
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Corn Starch, Sugar, Chicken Powder (3%), Celery Powder, Dried Carrot, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place stock cube in a jug.

    Add 450ml (3/4 pint) of boiling water and stir to dissolve, or use as directed in your recipes.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml¼ of a stock cube (112ml)
Energy35kJ / 8kcal39kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.8g
Sugars0.6g0.7g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.2g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
**Contains 25% less salt than standard Tesco chicken stock cubes--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value.

5 stars

Taste is amazing, and however less salt is in them, the better. Please don't stop doing these.

Usually bought next

Tesco Reduced Salt Vegetable Stock Cubes 10 Pack 100G

£ 0.50
£0.50/100g

Tesco Gravy Granules For Chicken 200G

£ 0.70
£0.35/100g

Tesco Red Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G

£ 1.30
£1.17/100g

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here