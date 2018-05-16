Tesco Whole Wheat Noodles 250G

- Energy961kJ 227kcal11%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1446kJ / 342kcal
Product Description
- Wholewheat noodles.
- TASTE OF CHINA. Made to a careful wholewheat flour recipe for a firmer bite.
- TASTE OF CHINA. Made to a careful wholewheat flour recipe for a firmer bite.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat Flour (66%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Firming Agent (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place the noodles in boiling water.
Remove from heat and leave to soak for 6-7 minutes.
Stir frequently to separate noodles.
Drain and refresh by running under cold water.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Use 1 noodle nest per person for a light meal or accompaniment.
Use 2 noodle nests per person for a main meal.
Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1446kJ / 342kcal
|961kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2g
|43.4g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|4.8g
|Protein
|14.2g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|62g of uncooked noodles weighs approximately 144g when cooked.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019