Schwartz Chicken Jambalaya Packet Mix 35G
Offer
Product Description
- A medium-spiced recipe mix with sweet garlic, vibrant chilli powder and aromatic allspice for a chicken rice dish full of flavour.
- Authentic American flavour
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Ready in 25 minutes
- 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Paprika, Flavourings, Dried Garlic (10%), Salt, Dried Onion, Chilli Powder (9%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Sugar, Cumin, Allspice (5%), Oregano, Thyme, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need:
- 450g (1lb) skinless, boneless chicken breast or thighs, sliced
- 75g (3oz) chorizo, sliced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 325g (11oz) long grain rice
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 600ml (1 pint) water
- 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- Directions...
- 1. Fry the chicken and chorizo for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown. Add the onion and cook for a further 5 minutes.
- 2. Add the rice and pepper and cook for a further minute. Mix the sachet contents with the water, stir into the pan with the chopped tomatoes and bring to the boil.
- 3. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes until the rice is tender and the water has been absorbed.
- For a little inspiration:
- Replace the chicken with raw King prawns, simply add them to the rice 5 minutes before the end of cooking. Ensure the prawns are pink and cooked through before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1307kJ
|2284kJ
|-
|312kcal
|541kcal
|27%
|Fat
|7.5g
|9.4g
|13%
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|3.0g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|72.6g
|28%
|of which sugars
|14.7g
|7.3g
|8%
|Fibre
|16.7g
|4.2g
|Protein
|11.8g
|14.1g
|28%
|Salt
|16.41g
|1.98g
|33%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
