Schwartz Spicy Buffalo Wings Mix 30G
Offer
Product Description
- A warm and spicy recipe mix with sweet garlic, earthy paprika and onion for crispy Buffalo chicken wings full of flavour.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Chilli rating - extra hot - 4
- Authentic American flavour
- Ready in 45 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Sugar, Garlic Powder (8%), Flavourings (contain Barley), Onion Powder (6%), Paprika (6%), Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Modified Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Anti-Caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Calcium Silicate), Natural Chilli Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 900g (2lbs) chicken wings, tips removed and halved at the joint
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.
- 2. Arrange the chicken wings evenly on a large roasting tray and cook in the oven for 45 minutes, until cooked through and golden, turning half-way through.
- 3. Transfer the wings to a large bowl and sprinkle over the sachet contents. Toss the wings to evenly coat.
- For a little inspiration...
- For a delicious blue cheese dip, combine crumbled blue cheese, mayonnaise, soured cream, Schwartz Garlic Granules and a squeeze of lemon juice. For sticky Buffalo wings, add 2 tbs water to the mix before coating the wings.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1217kJ
|1275kJ
|-
|291kcal
|306kcal
|15%
|Fat
|2.7g
|18.6g
|27%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|5.2g
|26%
|Carbohydrate
|53.9g
|3.8g
|2%
|of which sugars
|19.9g
|1.4g
|2%
|Fibre
|6.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.7g
|3%
|Salt
|16.89g
|1.49g
|25%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020