Tesco Chicken Seasoning 55G

Tesco Chicken Seasoning 55G
£ 1.00
£0.18/10g
One teaspoon
  • Energy29kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1175kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoning blend with paprika, herbs and spices.
  • HERBY & MELLOW
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Paprika (25%), Salt, Onion, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Rosemary, Cumin Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sage.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1175kJ / 280kcal29kJ / 7kcal
Fat4.2g0.1g
Saturates0.8g<0.1g
Carbohydrate41.7g1.0g
Sugars9.7g0.2g
Fibre16.7g0.4g
Protein10.4g0.3g
Salt15.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 22 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

