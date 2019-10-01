By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Garlic And Herb Salmon Fillet 130G

Counter Tesco Garlic And Herb Salmon Fillet 130G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.40
£2.40/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

A portion raw as sold contains
  • Energy1080kJ 259kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on Farmed Atlantic Salmon fillet (Salmo salar) fillet portion with garlic and herb glaze, defrosted
  • For best results oven bake. Perfect with fresh egg noodle stir fry and finished with a squeeze of lime. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (97%), Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic, Onion Powder, Dill, Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Parsley, Chive, Rosemary, Tarragon, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g minimum weight

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy831kJ / 199kcal1080kJ / 259kcal
Fat12.8g16.6g
Saturates2.3g3.0g
Carbohydrate2.1g2.7g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein18.9g24.6g
Salt0.7g0.9g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1750mg2275mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

