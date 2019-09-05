By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Counter Salmon Fillet 130G

Tesco Counter Salmon Fillet 130G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  Farmed Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) fillet portion, skinless & boneless, defrosted.
  Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Scotland. Fry cubed salmon, mix in a seasoned creme fraiche sauce, on the hob, and serve with linguine and courgette ribbons. Source of Omega 3.

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

130g (min)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy711kJ / 170kcal925kJ / 221kcal
Fat7.7g9.9g
Saturates1.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.2g32.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2400mg3120mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.--

Please pack separately!.

5 stars

I like these fillets because they can be packed separately (good for freezing - packer please note).

Perfect

5 stars

Best salmon you can get. Love that it is boneless and skinless. Just perfect.

