By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Boneless Salmon Fillets 260G

3.5(18)Write a review
Tesco 2 Boneless Salmon Fillets 260G
£ 3.85
£14.81/kg
One typical salmon fillet (94g**)
  • Energy822kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets.
  • Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. A versatile fish prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour.
  • Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
  • Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
  • Freshness & quality
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 260g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results pan fry.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18-23 mins 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K)

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Pad. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical salmon fillet (94g**)
Energy874kJ / 209kcal822kJ / 197kcal
Fat12.0g11.3g
Saturates1.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.3g23.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)800mg752mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 260g typically weighs 188g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

A Healthy and Tasty mid-week meal for two

5 stars

I have bought these on line for several weeks and am well pleased. They are just the right size and as good and tasty as buying fresh from my local fish delivery van. a better price too.

won't be buying again

1 stars

i've had this a couple of time now and it has always been very smelly and overly strong in taste. it does not taste very fresh if anything it has an off smell and taste too it. I have had a similar product from Morrisons which is much nicer and fresher tasting.

Nice size and very tasty

5 stars

Nice size and very tasty

Tasty. Very good quality.

5 stars

Tasty. Very good quality.

Don't buy this!

1 stars

I have stopped buying this because when the pack is opened the contents absolutely stink. I always bought the counter salmon which was fine, but for some reason this is only available during limited times. I now get the salmon from M&S.

Off on use by date

1 stars

Use by date was 3rd June, but when opened on the 3rd June, even though had been in fridge the whole time, it was off. Looking for Tesco to refund me but not sure how to do it on this app.

Don't trust the image.

3 stars

These do not look anything like the picture. If you were hoping for chunky fillets like the picture, you may be disappointed. The ones I have received are thin and flat. I expect they will taste fine but just not look as good and have a larger skin to flesh ratio.

Great Quality and worth the money!

5 stars

Great quality, isn't full of water like some other supermarkets... stayed the same size when baked in the oven.

tesco lose their minds

1 stars

it is tasteless crap compared to the loch trout. why have you dropped that from your range?

Tasty

4 stars

Always nice and fresh. Good to freeze. Family favourite

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Asparagus Tips 125G

£ 1.80
£14.40/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here