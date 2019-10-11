Tesco 2 Boneless Salmon Fillets 260G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results pan fry.

Caution

Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 18-23 mins 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through.

