Tesco 2 Boneless Salmon Fillets 260G

A Healthy and Tasty mid-week meal for two
I have bought these on line for several weeks and am well pleased. They are just the right size and as good and tasty as buying fresh from my local fish delivery van. a better price too.
won't be buying again
i've had this a couple of time now and it has always been very smelly and overly strong in taste. it does not taste very fresh if anything it has an off smell and taste too it. I have had a similar product from Morrisons which is much nicer and fresher tasting.
Nice size and very tasty
Tasty. Very good quality.
Don't buy this!
I have stopped buying this because when the pack is opened the contents absolutely stink. I always bought the counter salmon which was fine, but for some reason this is only available during limited times. I now get the salmon from M&S.
Off on use by date
Use by date was 3rd June, but when opened on the 3rd June, even though had been in fridge the whole time, it was off. Looking for Tesco to refund me but not sure how to do it on this app.
Don't trust the image.
These do not look anything like the picture. If you were hoping for chunky fillets like the picture, you may be disappointed. The ones I have received are thin and flat. I expect they will taste fine but just not look as good and have a larger skin to flesh ratio.
Great Quality and worth the money!
Great quality, isn't full of water like some other supermarkets... stayed the same size when baked in the oven.
tesco lose their minds
it is tasteless crap compared to the loch trout. why have you dropped that from your range?
Tasty
Always nice and fresh. Good to freeze. Family favourite