By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Head & Shoulder Classic Clean Shampoo 90Ml

4.5(222)Write a review
Head & Shoulder Classic Clean Shampoo 90Ml
£ 1.50
£1.67/100ml
  • Classic Clean Shampoo deeply cleans your hair while keeping it fresh and beautifully moisturised. The advanced Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. Classic Clean Shampoo is designed to give you beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that is up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use).
  • Classic Clean Anti Dandruff Shampoo cleans your hair while keeping it fresh and beautifully moisturised
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, ph balanced and boosted with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins, 0% Colourants
  • Pack size: 90ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Sodium Salicylate, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, CI 42090, CI 17200

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

90 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

222 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

4 stars

Head and shoulders is fantastic value for money, as a little goes a long way. A lovely rich lather makes my my scalp feel clean and fresh and also helps with itchy scalp. I highly recommend this product can’t wait to try some of the new ones available.

Excellent!

5 stars

Use this to all the time and take it on holiday too, it makes my hair feel soft and smells lovely

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent have been using it for years and I will not change under any circumstances. I suffer with an itchy scalp and this works well without the itching.

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband has Psoriasis and very itchy scalp, this shampoo really helps his condition. He says it about the only shampoo that stops the itch and flaking. A great product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Does what it says on the tin, however, it could smell better.

Excellent!

5 stars

Not the cheapest shampoo but I’ve suffered dandruff for years and this is the only shampoo that gets rid of it, lovely soft hair and smells good

Excellent!

5 stars

I love head and shoulders. I use it on my all my family, there is so many great scents and so many different kinds it is great it keep your dandruff away and you hair smelling lovely and looking beautiful

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a product that cant be beaten it's amazing makes my hair feel amazing smell amazing and is such a good trusted product would love to try some of the other products too

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this daily on my oily hair and it keeps my hair clean and my scalp dandruff and itch-free. It lathers well, has a pleasant smell and stops my hair from feeling greasy. Top marks!

Excellent!

5 stars

This has always been something that I have used, head and shoulders has to be the best brand on the market to keep my hair the way I want it

1-10 of 222 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Shower Gel 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Sanex Moisturising Travel Shower Gel 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Sure Men Invisible Ice Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here