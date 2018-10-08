Tesco White Iced Doughnuts 4 Pack

simple gorgous
My grandchildren love them they are their favorites
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1810kJ / 433kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, White Icing (12%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifer (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%) [Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Colours (Beetroot, Lutein, Paprika, Curcumin), Water, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Spirulina Concentrate, Sugar, Potato Starch], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Produced in U.K.
4 Servings
4
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each doughnut (58g)
|Energy
|1810kJ / 433kcal
|1050kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|45.5g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|15.3g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
