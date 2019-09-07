By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Idahoan Butter & Herb Mash 109G

£ 1.50
£13.77/kg
1/3 of the pack, as prepared (180g)
  • Energy604 kJ 144 kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.5g
    12%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ

Product Description

  • Dried Mashed Potatoes with Butter Flavour and Herbs
  • Real potatoes grown in the heart of Idaho, America's potato state
  • Idaho is blessed with rich volcanic soil and clear mountain water, ideal for potato growers.
  • With a fluffy texture and a touch of seasoning, our Idahoan mash is perfect for potato lovers.
  • Perfect in 1 minute
  • From America's potato state
  • Certified 100% Idaho potatoes
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 109g

Information

Ingredients

Idaho® Potatoes (74%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Milk Solids, Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Onion Powder, Herbs (1%), Preservatives (Diphosphates, Sodium Bisulphite (Sulphites)), Spice Extract, Antioxidants (Tocopherol - Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature.

Produce of

Produced in the U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect Mash Every Time...
  • 1. Add packet to a bowl and stir in 475ml of boiling water
  • 2. Let the potatoes sit for 1 minute
  • 3. Fluff up with a fork and enjoy
  • Real potatoes real easy
  • Just add water

Number of uses

3 Servings

Distributor address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Questions or comments? Call UK 0345 193 0406
  • www.idahoan.co.uk

Net Contents

109g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as prepared)Per Portion (180g, as prepared)
Energy 336kJ604kJ
-80kcal144kcal
Fat 2.0g3.6g
of which saturates 1.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate 13.4g24.1g
of which sugars 2.2g4.0g
Protein 1.6g2.8g
Salt 0.58g1.0g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

All these nash ldahoad great product they say mas

4 stars

All these nash ldahoad great product they say mash and you cannot tell the difference ***

