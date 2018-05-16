By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato Puree With Herbs 135G

£ 0.65
£4.82/kg
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy57kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 379kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato puree double concentrated 28% - 30% with basil and oregano.
  • Tomato puree with herbs double concentrated
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Basil (0.3%), Oregano (0.2%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within one month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (15g) contains
Energy379kJ / 90kcal57kJ / 13kcal
Fat0.5g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.1g2.3g
Sugars13.5g2.0g
Fibre3.4g0.5g
Protein4.6g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

