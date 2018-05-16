Tesco Tomato Puree With Herbs 135G

- Energy57kJ 13kcal1%
Product Description
- Tomato puree double concentrated 28% - 30% with basil and oregano.
- Tomato puree with herbs double concentrated
- Pack size: 135g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée, Basil (0.3%), Oregano (0.2%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within one month and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
9 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
135g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each tablespoon (15g) contains
|Energy
|379kJ / 90kcal
|57kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|13.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
