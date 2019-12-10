By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glenmorangie Lasanta 70Cl - Spicy

5(1)Write a review
Glenmorangie Lasanta 70Cl - Spicy
£ 35.00
£50.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lasanta Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Elegant but full bodied this whisky has spent ten years maturing in American white oak ex-bourbon casks before being extra-matured for a further two years in Oloroso Sherry casks from Jerez in Spain. The Lasanta, true to its Gaelic meaning of 'warmth' and 'passion', is rich and full bodied after two years of extra maturation in Spanish Oloroso and PX Sherry casks. Glenmorangie Lasanta (Scots Gaelic for the 'warmth and passion' of Jerez), is characterised by rich, spicy, nutty notes from the highest quality Oloroso sherry and PX sherry casks selected for the finishing of our whisky. Unnecessarily Well Made Chill-filtered and bottled at 43% ABV, Glenmorangie Lasanta is full-bodied and rich in texture, with a wonderfully long and smooth finish; an unnecessarily well made whisky, finished in Oloroso sherry and PX sherry casks.
  • A Journey of Passion...
  • Our ongoing quest for perfection takes us on many journeys, exploring the world for inspiration. After much painstaking research, we have secured the very best oak casks from the greatest vineyards in the world in which to extra mature some of our whiskies.
  • ...In the Footsteps of Pioneers
  • Our pursuit of perfection has endured for over 170 years, starting in 1843 with the installation of the tallest whisky stills in Scotland. It continues to this day with our insistence on using American white oak casks in which to age our whisky. These casks are ideal for Glenmorangie, imparting a natural sweetness to the elegant flavours of our spirit.
  • Extra Matured
  • In the early 1990s our passion for wood led us to explore: we extra matured Glenmorangie in a different cask for the final two years of its maturation. To great success! This 'finishing' touch adds an enticing range of flavours to Glenmorangie's already fine taste. Distilled and matured in Ross-shire, Perfected by the sixteen men of Tain, Non chill-filtered aged 12 years, Best bourbon casks, Extra matured in sherry casks.
  • The sherry cask finish
  • Distilled and matured in ross-shire
  • Perfected by the sixteen men of Tain
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Glenmorangie Distillery Coy Tain,
  • Ross-Shire,
  • IV19 1PZ.

Return to

  • Glenmorangie Distillery Coy Tain,
  • Ross-Shire,
  • IV19 1PZ.
  • www.glenmorangie.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Best prezzie to receive or give. This is one of m

5 stars

Best prezzie to receive or give. This is one of my favourite whiskeys, Smooth Warm not smoky or peaty .but still a full bodied drink.

