Felix Senior Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for senior cats
  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook: CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • That's not all!
  • These meals are specially designed for cats aged 7+ with the right combination of proteins, balanced minerals and vitamins including antioxidants to help keep your cat full of vitality.
  • They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Clever Senior cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes! That's why each recipe in this Felix® Senior range of irresistible meals is made with quality ingredients and packed with deliciously tender pieces in succulent jelly for a tasty meal your cat will love!
  • Felix® Senior - just irresistible!
  • Felix® Senior is available in a wide range of recipes in a tasty jelly...
  • ...to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day.
  • Felix Doubly Delicious Senior - two different types of meaty or fishy flavours combined for cat aged 7+
  • Felix As Good As It Looks® Senior Favourites - delicious meaty and fishy pieces combined for cats aged 7+
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • 1005 of your cats daily needs
  • With antioxidants
  • Balanced minerals
  • With proteins
  • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
  • Pack size: 1200G
  • With proteins

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide
  • For an average senior cat (4kg)
  • 3 pouches per day in t least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Clean fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The senior maintenance averages are based on moderately active as cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual need vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

He loves his felix

5 stars

We've swapped a few times,Bobby definitely prefers felix so we stick with it

Great food she loved it x

4 stars

Bought this and she can't get enough of it she loves the variety

My cat loves this product

5 stars

Every time I buy this product my cat get through a tin in just over a day! She loves it so much she keeps asking for more. It cost's me a fortune just to feed her. In cat food this is the premier product of them all, I have tried many different brands but nothing compares to this. This is the best going because the plate is always empty and you can tell she is satisfied because she washes her mouth with her paw for ages. One very happy cat.

My senior cats demolish this with gusto!

5 stars

My cats are all rescue cats so I continued feeding them on Felix senior as the rescue centre they came from also uses Felix too! Good quality meat and keeps them satisfied.

Cubzzz laps this up!

5 stars

Cubzzz stares at the cupboard door until I get a pouch out for him then rubs round my legs while I am opening it. He tries to grab it while I am opening the packet.

Great for my old man!

5 stars

My 16 year old cat Stan loves Felix senior pouches and they give him all the goodness he needs to keep him healthy in his old age!

Great for older cats

5 stars

Great for my elderly cat. One sachet is just right for each meal, no left overs so no waste. My cat likes fresh food not food that's been left in bowl. Has added vitamins which an older cat needs. Box has fish and meat variety.

My cat prefers this to alternative senior cat

4 stars

My cat prefers the jelly to gravy, and prefers the fish flavoured ones

More flavours required please

5 stars

My elderly cat loves these varieties for the older cat and will only eat Felix and not other brands. However I find the range for seniors limited and have to include other ones not specifically for seniors in his diet or he gets bored of having he same flavours repeated.

My cats can't get enough

5 stars

I always buy this product for my fur babies. We have tried others over the years but always revert back

