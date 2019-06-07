Felix Senior Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g

He loves his felix
We've swapped a few times,Bobby definitely prefers felix so we stick with it
Great food she loved it x
Bought this and she can't get enough of it she loves the variety
My cat loves this product
Every time I buy this product my cat get through a tin in just over a day! She loves it so much she keeps asking for more. It cost's me a fortune just to feed her. In cat food this is the premier product of them all, I have tried many different brands but nothing compares to this. This is the best going because the plate is always empty and you can tell she is satisfied because she washes her mouth with her paw for ages. One very happy cat.
My senior cats demolish this with gusto!
My cats are all rescue cats so I continued feeding them on Felix senior as the rescue centre they came from also uses Felix too! Good quality meat and keeps them satisfied.
Cubzzz laps this up!
Cubzzz stares at the cupboard door until I get a pouch out for him then rubs round my legs while I am opening it. He tries to grab it while I am opening the packet.
Great for my old man!
My 16 year old cat Stan loves Felix senior pouches and they give him all the goodness he needs to keep him healthy in his old age!
Great for older cats
Great for my elderly cat. One sachet is just right for each meal, no left overs so no waste. My cat likes fresh food not food that's been left in bowl. Has added vitamins which an older cat needs. Box has fish and meat variety.
My cat prefers this to alternative senior cat
My cat prefers the jelly to gravy, and prefers the fish flavoured ones
More flavours required please
My elderly cat loves these varieties for the older cat and will only eat Felix and not other brands. However I find the range for seniors limited and have to include other ones not specifically for seniors in his diet or he gets bored of having he same flavours repeated.
My cats can't get enough
I always buy this product for my fur babies. We have tried others over the years but always revert back