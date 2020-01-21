Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Gravy 12X100g

2 out of 3 cats didnt like
Purchased this as Tesco did not have the Meaty Loaf in two varieties that I usually purchase for my 3 cats. Only one of them liked this - this one will eat anything. The chunks seem very large. Felix is one of my cats favourites usually but although they like most especially the concoctions two did not like this. Hope to see Meaty Loaf in store soon otherwise I will have to look elsewhere as it is one of my 3 cats favourites
The gravy does it for mine
My cat loves these but must be in gravy lol
Good
Cats loved it
Lil' Monkey loves ❤️ that gravy!!
Jimbo does not eat any other food than this, he simply adores the gravy! That darn cat is such a fuss pot!! Thank you for making and keeping him happy!
Tasty!
My cat Oscar is a beautiful ginger boy. He loves his food, especially this range with turkey and chicken.
Want whats best for your cat?
I buy this product every week for my cat she just loves it! No waste and full of meaty chunks.
BOTH CAT LEAVE EMPTEY DISHES
MY CATS LOVE THE MEATY FOOD AND LEAVE EMPTY DISHES IF SOME IS LEFT WE JUST PUT LESS IN FOR A FEW DAYS AND DO THE FOOD AS THEY EAT IT AS LIKE PEOPLE THEY DO NOT EAT THE SAME EVER DAY
Stitch loves his Felix
Cat number one loves Felix. Prefers the gravy ones
Purr-fection!
He is very fussy and only loves meaty food in gravy so this was ideal.
My cats can't keep quite when the felix comes out
I buy Felix mixed selection every time and my cats can not keep quiet when I get the pouches out for meal times its enough to drive me crazy. When the are finished I know they have enjoyed it as the bowls are clean empty.