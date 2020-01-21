By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Gravy 12X100g

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete per food for adult cats
  • That's not all!
  • These classic Felix® favourites are a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief!
  • They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Clever cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes! That's why each recipe in this Felix® range of irresistible meals uses quality ingredients to make deliciously tender pieces in a lickable, lappable gravy.
  • Felix® - just irresistible!
  • Felix® is a available in a wide range of varieties in juicy gravy...
  • ...to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day.
  • Felix Sensations Sauces Fish Selection - tender fishy pieces in a deliciously flavoured sauce
  • Felix Sensations Sauces Meaty Selection - tender meaty pieces in a deliciously flavoured sauce
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • 100% complete and balanced
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
  • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives or colourants
  • Pack size: 1200G
Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide
  • For an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%, Salmon 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82.5%
    Protein:6.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:600
    Vit. D3:90
    Vit. E:14
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:21
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.27
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.4
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.2
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:35
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%, Kidney 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82.5%
    Protein:6.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:600
    Vit. D3:90
    Vit. E:14
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:21
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.27
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.4
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.2
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:35
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%, Lamb 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82.5%
    Protein:6.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:600
    Vit. D3:90
    Vit. E:14
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:21
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.27
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.4
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.2
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:35
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animals Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82.5%
    Protein:6.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.3%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:600
    Vit. D3:90
    Vit. E:14
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:21
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.27
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.4
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.2
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:35
    Additives:-

2 out of 3 cats didnt like

3 stars

Purchased this as Tesco did not have the Meaty Loaf in two varieties that I usually purchase for my 3 cats. Only one of them liked this - this one will eat anything. The chunks seem very large. Felix is one of my cats favourites usually but although they like most especially the concoctions two did not like this. Hope to see Meaty Loaf in store soon otherwise I will have to look elsewhere as it is one of my 3 cats favourites

The gravy does it for mine

5 stars

My cat loves these but must be in gravy lol

Good

4 stars

Cats loved it

Lil' Monkey loves ❤️ that gravy!!

5 stars

Jimbo does not eat any other food than this, he simply adores the gravy! That darn cat is such a fuss pot!! Thank you for making and keeping him happy!

Tasty!

5 stars

My cat Oscar is a beautiful ginger boy. He loves his food, especially this range with turkey and chicken.

Want whats best for your cat?

5 stars

I buy this product every week for my cat she just loves it! No waste and full of meaty chunks.

BOTH CAT LEAVE EMPTEY DISHES

4 stars

MY CATS LOVE THE MEATY FOOD AND LEAVE EMPTY DISHES IF SOME IS LEFT WE JUST PUT LESS IN FOR A FEW DAYS AND DO THE FOOD AS THEY EAT IT AS LIKE PEOPLE THEY DO NOT EAT THE SAME EVER DAY

Stitch loves his Felix

5 stars

Cat number one loves Felix. Prefers the gravy ones

Purr-fection!

5 stars

He is very fussy and only loves meaty food in gravy so this was ideal.

My cats can't keep quite when the felix comes out

5 stars

I buy Felix mixed selection every time and my cats can not keep quiet when I get the pouches out for meal times its enough to drive me crazy. When the are finished I know they have enjoyed it as the bowls are clean empty.

