Felix Fish Selection In Jelly Pouches 40X100g

Devoured
My cat adores this food and literally devoured it 5 stars from us *****
Great quality for the price
All pro's both my cats ate every sachet and loved it they couldn't get enough lets just say they was running around my legs wanting more. Absolutely reccomend every bit was cleaned even my dog was muching it poor cats soon told him its theirs. Great price for the value & no mess.
Excellent product
All my 3 cats love this product. They are very fussy eaters but love this product
Tasty nutritious food that my cat loves
There is a wonderful balance of meaty chunks and jelly and my cat loves it. The bowl is licked clean after every meal. We both love the variety of flavours.
Great Product!
Great range of flavours to satisfy both of my cats. Easy to use with no mess at reasonable price.
No waste with Fish Selection Felix!
I have a rescue cat and he loves all of the Felix range. I try to alternate the different products to give him a variety of flavours. He especially enjoys the fish selections. As soon as the bowl of Felix go down on his feeding mat he is at the bowl. I can always tell that he has enjoyed his tea as he spends ages washing and grooming afterwards! The quality of this food is of a high standard and I would highly recommend it.
Happy cat
My cat enjoyed this & ate it all up happily. She was fulfilled & not moaning for mood any quicker than usual. The chunks of meat inside do not look as good quality as the other brand I sometimes buy, a bit more processed.
Meaty filled sachets my cats enjoyed
A good ratio of meat and jelly. Cats thoroughly enjoyed the jelly but often left the meat chunks to go dry. Didn't smell really bad compared to other foods. Pouches were full too.
my cat loves this
my cat loves this
Cats love it
All three cats love this food and always leave clean bowls. The large box is perfect for a multi-cat family.