By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Fish Selection In Jelly Pouches 40X100g

5(194)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Fish Selection In Jelly Pouches 40X100g
£ 10.00
£2.50/kg
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • That's not all!
  • These classic Felix favourites are a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids and made with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief!
  • They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Felix® is available in a wide range of varieties in a tasty jelly to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day.
  • Clever cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes! That's why each recipe in this Felix® range of irresistible meals is made with quality ingredients and packed with deliciously tender pieces in succulent jelly that your cat can really get his teeth into.
  • Felix® - just irresistible!
  • 100% complete and balanced
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
  • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
  • Pack size: 4000G
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acid

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Gatwick Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮

    • 100% complete and balanced
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
    • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
    • 10 x with Saithe & Sardine
    • 10 x with Salmon & Trout
    • 10 x Shrimp & Plaice
    • 10 x with Tuna & Cod

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Plaice 4%), Molluscs and Crustaceans (Shrimp 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture:83%
    Protein:8.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:570
    Vit. D3:85
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.25
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 200
    Additives:-
    • 100% complete and balanced
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
    • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
    • 10 x with Saithe & Sardine
    • 10 x with Salmon & Trout
    • 10 x Shrimp & Plaice
    • 10 x with Tuna & Cod

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%, Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture:83%
    Protein:8.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:570
    Vit. D3:85
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.25
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 200
    Additives:-
    • 100% complete and balanced
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
    • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
    • 10 x with Saithe & Sardine
    • 10 x with Salmon & Trout
    • 10 x Shrimp & Plaice
    • 10 x with Tuna & Cod

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Saithe 4%, Sardine 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture:83%
    Protein:8.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:570
    Vit. D3:85
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.25
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 200
    Additives:-
    • 100% complete and balanced
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
    • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
    • 10 x with Saithe & Sardine
    • 10 x with Salmon & Trout
    • 10 x Shrimp & Plaice
    • 10 x with Tuna & Cod

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%, Cod 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Moisture:83%
    Protein:8.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:570
    Vit. D3:85
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.25
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 200
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

194 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Devoured

5 stars

My cat adores this food and literally devoured it 5 stars from us *****

Great quality for the price

5 stars

All pro's both my cats ate every sachet and loved it they couldn't get enough lets just say they was running around my legs wanting more. Absolutely reccomend every bit was cleaned even my dog was muching it poor cats soon told him its theirs. Great price for the value & no mess.

Excellent product

5 stars

All my 3 cats love this product. They are very fussy eaters but love this product

Tasty nutritious food that my cat loves

5 stars

There is a wonderful balance of meaty chunks and jelly and my cat loves it. The bowl is licked clean after every meal. We both love the variety of flavours.

Great Product!

5 stars

Great range of flavours to satisfy both of my cats. Easy to use with no mess at reasonable price.

No waste with Fish Selection Felix!

5 stars

I have a rescue cat and he loves all of the Felix range. I try to alternate the different products to give him a variety of flavours. He especially enjoys the fish selections. As soon as the bowl of Felix go down on his feeding mat he is at the bowl. I can always tell that he has enjoyed his tea as he spends ages washing and grooming afterwards! The quality of this food is of a high standard and I would highly recommend it.

Happy cat

4 stars

My cat enjoyed this & ate it all up happily. She was fulfilled & not moaning for mood any quicker than usual. The chunks of meat inside do not look as good quality as the other brand I sometimes buy, a bit more processed.

Meaty filled sachets my cats enjoyed

4 stars

A good ratio of meat and jelly. Cats thoroughly enjoyed the jelly but often left the meat chunks to go dry. Didn't smell really bad compared to other foods. Pouches were full too.

my cat loves this

5 stars

my cat loves this

Cats love it

5 stars

All three cats love this food and always leave clean bowls. The large box is perfect for a multi-cat family.

1-10 of 194 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 40X100g

£ 10.00
£2.50/kg

Catsan Cat Litter 20L

£ 12.00
£0.60/litre

Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 40X100g

£ 11.00
£2.75/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here