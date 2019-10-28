By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Spring Black Cherry & Raspberry 500Ml

Rubicon Spring Black Cherry & Raspberry 500Ml
£ 1.19
£0.24/100ml

Offer

Each 250ml serving* contains:
  • Energy27kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Black Cherry and Raspberry Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Water's had a fruity fling! Fall in love with the deliciousness that is our NEW Rubicon Spring Black Cherry & Raspberry for a refreshing drink that is big on flavour but only 12 calories per bottle! Rubicon Spring is a new way to enjoy water, you'd better believe it.
  • NEW Rubicon Spring is also available in Orange & Mango, Strawberry & Kiwi and Lemon & Lime. What are you waiting for?
  • NEW Rubicon Spring
  • A refreshing combination of sparkling spring water and black cherry and raspberry fruit juice. Packed full of vitamins, it only has 12 calories per bottle!
  • Made with natural flavours and colours
  • No sugar!
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (92%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Black Cherry 1.5%, Raspberry 1.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Concentrate (Black Carrot), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See shoulder of bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled.

Number of uses

Each pack contains 2 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at: rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy11kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein0g
Salt0.01g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)1.2mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B6 0.1mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B12 0.2µg (7.5%**)
** Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

