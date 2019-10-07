Yutaka Edamame Noodles 200G

- Energy705kJ 168kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1410kJ/336kcal
Product Description
- Edamame Soybean Noodles
- For cooking video see www.yutaka.london/chinghehuang
- A delicious, nutritious noodle soup inspired by a southern Chinese classic
- This is a dish inspired by the Southern Classic island, Hainan- the Hawaii of China. Hainan Chicken is a dish served all over Asia and traditionally a whole chicken is used, served with rice. I'm turning it on it's head and serving it as a noodle soup. Instead of using the whole chicken, I use chicken thighs inexpensive compared to chicken breast, and more juicy. Poach the chicken thighs in the aromatic liquid to create a spiced ginger chicken broth. Wok fry a ginger, spring onion, and green chilli Chinese salsa verde. Shred the chicken with fresh spinach and beansprouts. Serve over edamame noodles. Light, healthy and nutritious!
- Organic
- High in protein and fibre
- Low in sodium
- Boil in 6 mins
- Gluten free
- No additives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
- High in protein
- High in fibre
- Low in sodium
Information
Ingredients
Green Soybeans (92%)*, Water, *Organically grown
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Produce of
Product of China
Additives
- Free From Additives
Name and address
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1410kJ/336kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|of which sugars
|8.8g
|Fibre
|19g
|Protein
|45g
|Salt
|0.02g
