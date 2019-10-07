By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yutaka Edamame Noodles 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yutaka Edamame Noodles 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
Each 50g serving contains
  • Energy705kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.01g
    0.2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1410kJ/336kcal

Product Description

  • Edamame Soybean Noodles
  • For cooking video see www.yutaka.london/chinghehuang
  • A delicious, nutritious noodle soup inspired by a southern Chinese classic
  • This is a dish inspired by the Southern Classic island, Hainan- the Hawaii of China. Hainan Chicken is a dish served all over Asia and traditionally a whole chicken is used, served with rice. I'm turning it on it's head and serving it as a noodle soup. Instead of using the whole chicken, I use chicken thighs inexpensive compared to chicken breast, and more juicy. Poach the chicken thighs in the aromatic liquid to create a spiced ginger chicken broth. Wok fry a ginger, spring onion, and green chilli Chinese salsa verde. Shred the chicken with fresh spinach and beansprouts. Serve over edamame noodles. Light, healthy and nutritious!
  • Organic
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Low in sodium
  • Boil in 6 mins
  • Gluten free
  • No additives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sodium

Information

Ingredients

Green Soybeans (92%)*, Water, *Organically grown

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

Produce of

Product of China

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1410kJ/336kcal
Fat6.2g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate16g
of which sugars8.8g
Fibre19g
Protein45g
Salt0.02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Explore Organic Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Tesco Edamame Beans 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

The Tofoo Co Naked Tofu 280G

£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

Chop Black Bean Stir Fry Paste 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here