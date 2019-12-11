By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Black Sesame Seeds 100G

Yutaka Black Sesame Seeds 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

  Black Roasted Sesame Seeds
  Pack size: 100g

Sesame Seeds

  Contains: Sesame

Store in a dry and cool place. Once opened keep the bottle sealed.Best Before: see base of pack.

Product of China

  This pack contains a sachet of moisture absorbent. Do not eat and keep away from children.

  Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  12 Innova Way,
  Enfield,
  EN3 7FL,
  UK.

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • UK.
  • www.yutaka.london

100g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 2150kJ/
-518kcal
Fat 38g
of which saturates 5.7g
Carbohydrate 22g
of which sugars 2.3g
Protein 22g
Salt 0.09g

This pack contains a sachet of moisture absorbent. Do not eat and keep away from children.

