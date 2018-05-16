Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G

Product Description
- Pickled Ginger Slices
- Sweet and mild pickled ginger, enjoyed in between sushi courses to cleanse the palate.
- 100% natural
- Start your Japanese adventure
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Ginger (75%), Sugar, Vinegar, Water, Salt
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Product of China
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
- IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
Drained weight
90g
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|442kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|23g
|of which sugars
|18g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
