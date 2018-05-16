By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Pickled Ginger Slices
  • Sweet and mild pickled ginger, enjoyed in between sushi courses to cleanse the palate.
  • 100% natural
  • Start your Japanese adventure
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Ginger (75%), Sugar, Vinegar, Water, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of China

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,

Return to

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.

Drained weight

90g

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 442kJ/104kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates23g
of which sugars 18g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G

£ 2.00
£4.66/100g

Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

House Wasabi Paste 43G

£ 1.60
£0.37/10g

Yutaka Sushi Nori 11G

£ 1.80
£16.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here