Soffio Prosecco Spumante 75Cl

Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • This sparkling wine is crafted in Italy from grapes grown in the picturesque DOC Prosecco area. Abundant creamy fizz with notes of apples, pears and a hint of white peach. Enjoy!
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp, clean and refreshing, Prosecco is Italy's signature sparkling wine. Prosecco Soffio is well balanced with a lovely, fruity nose and persistent perlage

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

CBE - Bardolino - Italia

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Walter Zuccotto

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Extra-dry

Grape Variety

85% Glera, 15% white wine according to the Prosecco Disciplinare

Vinification Details

  • First vinification: separation from the stem, soft pressing of the grapes and must extraction for white vinification at controlled temperature 16-18°C for 15/20 days with selected yeasts in stainless steel tanks. From the still wine and second fermentation in autoclave at  16/18°C for 15/20 days with selected yeasts end left with the skins for 30 days.

History

  • “Soffio” if the Italian word for “blow” or “breath”. “Soffio” expresses the spirit of Prosecco that made its fortune all over the world. It toasts to the levity of souls, to the cheerfulness of a simple life, to the joy of the friendship and to all ephemeral happy occasions. Moments to be enjoyed in one instant, like a pure blow of life.

Regional Information

  • Prosecco is produced exclusively in the neighboring Italian regions of Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia in north-eastern Italy. Situated in between the Dolomite mountain range and the warm, Adriatic sea, the Prosecco region enjoys a mild microclimate with generous rainfall and sunshine. The exact soil type here varies between vineyards, but is generally a mixture of limestone, clay and marine sandstone. When coupled with the temperate climate, these soil conditions make this region ideal for cultivating Prosecco's Glera grape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Warnings

  • CAUTION!
  • Sparkling wines contain natural high pressure. Handle with care. Chill very well before removing closure. Do not use a corkscrew. Take care when opening the bottle and point the bottle away from yourself and others.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • CBE S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • CBE S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION! Sparkling wines contain natural high pressure. Handle with care. Chill very well before removing closure. Do not use a corkscrew. Take care when opening the bottle and point the bottle away from yourself and others.

Smooth

5 stars

I love prosecco this tastes really smooth not sharp like some do. Won a bottle in my works Christmas raffle might have to pop to Tesco before goes up in price to get some for Christmas.

I'm a Prosecco drinker, nothing much to say about

1 stars

I'm a Prosecco drinker, nothing much to say about this only don't waste your money!!!

Great Find!

5 stars

Was lucky enough to purchase this when Tesco had an offer on this bottle of Prosecco. Never trying it before I thought I would take a punt and bought 4 bottles for an event I was having! What a find!! Everyone commented on how good it tasted....didn’t tell anyone I acquired it with a good discount! 😉 Although I’d now be happy to pay full price if I couldn’t get a discount!!

