Soffio Prosecco Spumante 75Cl

Smooth
I love prosecco this tastes really smooth not sharp like some do. Won a bottle in my works Christmas raffle might have to pop to Tesco before goes up in price to get some for Christmas.
I'm a Prosecco drinker, nothing much to say about this only don't waste your money!!!
Great Find!
Was lucky enough to purchase this when Tesco had an offer on this bottle of Prosecco. Never trying it before I thought I would take a punt and bought 4 bottles for an event I was having! What a find!! Everyone commented on how good it tasted....didn’t tell anyone I acquired it with a good discount! 😉 Although I’d now be happy to pay full price if I couldn’t get a discount!!