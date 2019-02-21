Gem Pays D'oc Rose Wine 75Cl

A great tasting dry rose, with a wonderfully quirk
A great tasting dry rose, with a wonderfully quirky bottle that is the most recyclable packaging I've ever encountered. Hats off to the buyer who found this and please find some more like it.
A wonderful Rose for summer
Despite having a "designer" shaped bottle (I was suspicious of what it would taste!), this is one of the best Rose wine I have had for a while. Ideal for sitting out and drinking with friends. Definitely getting another case before it runs out!
Smooth and subtle
I purchased this on the strength of the lovely bottle alone. Unlike some wines in very nice bottles, this one actually delivered. The taste was not over powering, quite a subtle flavour. Slightly fruity without being sweet and went perfectly with salmon fillet and courgette lemon risotto that I cooked for my Mum for Mothers Day. I'm not usually a lover of French wines, but know that my Mum is and so I gave it a try. Not a wine buff by any stretch, but I know what I like and I don't like and this one I LIKE! Will definitely be a staple in my wine rack and look forward to stocking up when on 6 for 25% off...!