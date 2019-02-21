By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gem Pays D'oc Rose Wine 75Cl

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Gem Pays D'oc Rose Wine 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Color: Pale fuchsia pink color with dark purple highlights

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Jeanjean

Type of Closure

Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Grapes meticulously selected plot by plot. They are harvested mechanically at night, quick pneumatic pressing and alcoholic fermentation of free-run wines at low temperature

History

  • this special bottle shape arises from a design school competition where young designers expressed their creativity. they were over 500 participants applyed for this 2016 award. The GEM brand illustrates perfectly the elegance of this bottle with its chiselled facets and its bottom in the shape of diamond, giving fabulous lighting effects.

Regional Information

  • On the lower terraces of the Herault river valley at the heart of the Languedoc appellation.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Maison Du Sud,
  • F34725 Saint Félix de Lopez.

Return to

  • Maison Du Sud,
  • F34725 Saint Félix de Lopez.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A great tasting dry rose, with a wonderfully quirk

5 stars

A great tasting dry rose, with a wonderfully quirky bottle that is the most recyclable packaging I've ever encountered. Hats off to the buyer who found this and please find some more like it.

A wonderful Rose for summer

5 stars

Despite having a "designer" shaped bottle (I was suspicious of what it would taste!), this is one of the best Rose wine I have had for a while. Ideal for sitting out and drinking with friends. Definitely getting another case before it runs out!

Smooth and subtle

5 stars

I purchased this on the strength of the lovely bottle alone. Unlike some wines in very nice bottles, this one actually delivered. The taste was not over powering, quite a subtle flavour. Slightly fruity without being sweet and went perfectly with salmon fillet and courgette lemon risotto that I cooked for my Mum for Mothers Day. I'm not usually a lover of French wines, but know that my Mum is and so I gave it a try. Not a wine buff by any stretch, but I know what I like and I don't like and this one I LIKE! Will definitely be a staple in my wine rack and look forward to stocking up when on 6 for 25% off...!

