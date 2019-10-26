By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G

image 1 of Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G
£ 1.45
£0.98/100g
Each flapjack (30.7g) contains
  • Energy559 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Rolled Oats Baked with Hobnobs Biscuit Pieces, Syrup and Butter
  • Individually wrapped
  • Bursting with oats
  • Source of fibre
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 148.5g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (45%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup) (13%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (10%) (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Product contains 28% Crushed Hobnobs Biscuit pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

148.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Flapjack (30.7g)
Energy (kJ)1822559
(kcal)434133
Fat 16.9g5.2g
of which Saturates 8.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate 61.7g19.0g
of which Sugars 32.2g9.9g
Fibre 5.2g1.6g
Protein 6.2g1.9g
Salt 0.55g0.16g
Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Great for lunch or as a snack.

5 stars

My daughter loves them!

Buttery yumminess - Accept no substitutes!

5 stars

Now *this* is what a flapjack is supposed to taste like - rich buttery taste, deliciously sweet and satisfying. The only problem is stopping at one! If it's half price by any chance, buy two! Probably an obvious fit for lunchboxes but equally good for days out and about, getting peckish - keep one in your handbag, car glove compartment or jacket pocket. Individual packaging keeps them fresh and easy to carry about.

