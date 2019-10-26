Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G

Great for lunch or as a snack.
My daughter loves them!
Buttery yumminess - Accept no substitutes!
Now *this* is what a flapjack is supposed to taste like - rich buttery taste, deliciously sweet and satisfying. The only problem is stopping at one! If it's half price by any chance, buy two! Probably an obvious fit for lunchboxes but equally good for days out and about, getting peckish - keep one in your handbag, car glove compartment or jacket pocket. Individual packaging keeps them fresh and easy to carry about.