Mcvities Hobnobs Chocolate Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G

image 1 of Mcvities Hobnobs Chocolate Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G
£ 1.45
£0.98/100g
Each flapjack (30.7g) contains
  • Energy569 kJ 136 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Rolled Oats Baked with Hobnobs Biscuit Pieces and Syrup Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • Individually wrapped
  • Bursting with oats
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 148.5g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (39%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup) (14%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Product contains 23% Crushed Hobnobs Biscuit Pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

148.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Flapjack (30.7g)
Energy (kJ)1852569
(kcal)441136
Fat 17.3g5.3g
of which Saturates 6.3g1.9g
Carbohydrate 62.9g19.3g
of which Sugars 36.5g11.2g
Fibre 4.9g1.5g
Protein 6.0g1.8g
Salt 0.35g0.11g
Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5--

