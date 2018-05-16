Mcvities Digestive Caramel Slice 5 Pack 124.4G

- Energy549 kJ 131 kcal7%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars10.4g12%
- Salt0.19g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Digestives Slices Topped with Caramel & Milk Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- If you enjoyed these why not try our delicious Milk Chocolate Digestives Slices?
- With milk chocolate
- Individually wrapped
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 124.4g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel (19%) [Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Salt], Milk Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Product contains 36% of Crushed Digestives
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of slices per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- McVitie's,
- Consumer Services,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
- UK.
Net Contents
124.4g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (27.1g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2024
|549
|(kcal)
|484
|131
|Fat
|25.8g
|7.0g
|of which Saturates
|14.0g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58.0g
|15.7g
|of which Sugars
|38.4g
|10.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.19g
|Typical number of slices per pack: 5
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019