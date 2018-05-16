Golden Cross Party Mix Cheese & Onion 125G

Product Description
- Party Mix Cheese and Onion Flavour Potato Snack
- Full of flavour
- Made with real ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Wheat Flour, Potato Granules, Potato Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Yeast Powder, Rusk (Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate E621, Flavouring, Colour: E160a
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight
Produce of
Made in Scotland
Name and address
- Golden Cross Snacks,
- 5a Grange Road,
- Houstoun Industrial Estate,
- Livingston,
- EH54 5DE.
Return to
- We make every effort to ensure that the contents of this package reach you in perfect condition. If for any reason they do not do so, please return the packet and its contents to our Consumer Service Department stating when and where you bought it. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Golden Cross Snacks,
- 5a Grange Road,
- Houstoun Industrial Estate,
- Livingston,
- EH54 5DE.
- Tel. Customer Service 01506 443 383
- Web. www.nishaenterprises.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1893 kJ
|-
|451 kcal
|Fat
|16,1 g
|of which saturates
|5,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|73,4 g
|of which sugars
|2,3 g
|Dietary Fibre
|2,4 g
|Protein
|4,1 g
|Salt
|2,5 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019