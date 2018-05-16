By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Golden Cross Party Mix Cheese & Onion 125G

£ 1.20
£0.96/100g

Product Description

  • Party Mix Cheese and Onion Flavour Potato Snack
  • Full of flavour
  • Made with real ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Wheat Flour, Potato Granules, Potato Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Yeast Powder, Rusk (Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate E621, Flavouring, Colour: E160a

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Produce of

Made in Scotland

Name and address

  • Golden Cross Snacks,
  • 5a Grange Road,
  • Houstoun Industrial Estate,
  • Livingston,
  • EH54 5DE.

Return to

  • We make every effort to ensure that the contents of this package reach you in perfect condition. If for any reason they do not do so, please return the packet and its contents to our Consumer Service Department stating when and where you bought it. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Tel. Customer Service 01506 443 383
  • Web. www.nishaenterprises.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1893 kJ
-451 kcal
Fat 16,1 g
of which saturates 5,5 g
Carbohydrate 73,4 g
of which sugars 2,3 g
Dietary Fibre 2,4 g
Protein 4,1 g
Salt 2,5 g

