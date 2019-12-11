Pukka Organic Green Tea Collection 20 Tea Bags 30G
Product Description
- Green Collection Green Tea Sachets
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- Supreme Matcha Green
- Fair for Life - Fair trade
- 32% fair trade ingredients certified by IMO according to the Fair for Life Programme - Pin Ho Wild Jade green tea.
- Clean Matcha Green
- 18% FairWild™ certified ingredients (licorice, nettle) by dried weight.
- Visit www.fairwild.org
- Fair for Life - Fair trade
- 64% fair trade ingredients certified by IMO according to the Fair for Life Programme - green tea, licorice, nettle, turmeric.
- Mint Matcha Green
- Fair for Life - Fair trade
- 88% fair trade ingredients certified by IMO according to the Fair for Life Programme - green tea, spearmint.
- Ginseng Match Green
- 10% FairWild™ certified ingredients (licorice) by dried weight.
- Visit www.fairwild.org
- Fair for Life - Fair trade
- 20% fair trade ingredients certified by IMO according to the Fair for Life Programme - licorice, tulsi.
- Wonder Berry Green
- 16% FairWild™ certified ingredients (licorice, rosehip) by dried weight.
- Visit www.fairwild.org
- Fair for Life - Fair trade
- 40% fair trade ingredients certified by IMO according to the Fair for Life Programme - green tea, licorice, rosehip.
- Surf the greenest waves
- Dip into green pools of magical matcha and whole leaf greens made brilliant with cooling mint and refreshing lemon. Welcome in the spring of ginseng and the wonder of nature's berries. Every tone and dappled shade of nature's finest organic green teas are here in this glade. Let every sip bring you closer to a greener world. Enjoy the waves.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for surfing the waves of organic green teas.
- Organic
- 1% for the planet
- Kosher
- Pack size: 32g
Ingredients
Supreme Matcha Green: 100% Organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (34%), Pin Ho Wild Jade Green Tea (32%), Indian Green Tea (32%), Match Powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), Clean Matcha Green: 100% Organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (40%), Sweet Fennel Seed (10%), Dandelion Root (10%), Licorice Root, Nettle Leaf, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Turmeric Root, Lemon Whole (4%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Matcha Powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), Mint Matcha Green: 100% Organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (60%), Spearmint Leaf (28%), Fieldmint Leaf (10%), Match Powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), Ginseng Matcha Green: 100% Organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Jeju Island Sencha Green Tea (50%), Lemongrass, Ginger Root, Licorice Root, Lemon Vana Tulsi Leaf, Lemongrass Essential Oil Flavour, Matcha Powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), Red Ginseng Root (2%), Wonder Berry Green: 100% Ethically Sourced ingredients: Green Tea* (24%), Peppermint* (12%), Ginger Root*, Licorice Root*, Beetroot*, Acerola Fruit*, Echinacea Leaf and Root*, Elderberry*, Rosehip* (4%), Rosehip* (4%), Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, Natural Blackcurrant Flavour, (*Organic Ingredients (99.9%))
Storage
Best before end: see base
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly boiled water for up to 15 minutes.
- Supreme matcha green: infuse in freshly boiled water for at least 3 - 5 minutes.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Importer address
- Organic Trader Pty Ltd,
- 1/ 494 Botany Rd,
- Alexandria,
- NSW 2015.
Return to
- info@organictrader.com.au
Net Contents
32g ℮
