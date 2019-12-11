By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Organic 3 Chamomile 20 Tea Bags 30G

Pukka Organic 3 Chamomile 20 Tea Bags 30G
Product Description

  • 20 herbal tea sachets
  • Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
  • Herb magic
  • Discover how organic Egyptian, Croatian and Hungarian chamomile flowers make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
  • Let flowers of peace fill your cup
  • A perfect combination of three types of organic chamomile: Egyptian, Croatian and Hungarian flowers.
  • Hand-picked daisy-like blossoms are blended and gently crushed to create a delicate chamomile tea that will bring a wave of tranquillity to your soul. Add warm water and leave to slowly infuse at your own pace.
  • Then let the floral joy of chamomile restore your inner peace. Life is calmer now.
  • Sebastian Pole Master Herbsmith
  • Good news
  • for simply bringing calm to your day.
  • Naturally made, with care
  • This Pukka design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
  • A soothing floral fusion of organic Egyptian, Croatian & Hungarian chamomile
  • Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced
  • 100% organically grown ingredients
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Egyptian Chamomile Flower (90%), Croatian Chamomile Flower (5%), Hungarian Chamomile Flower (5%)

Storage

Best before end: see base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Bristol,
  • BS14 0BY.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Bristol,
  • BS14 0BY.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Need more information on this.

1 stars

Not enough information on Sugar content so unable to compare like for like. Must try harder.

