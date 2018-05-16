Mr Grumpy Mug & Socks

- Give some Disney magic to even the grumpiest of grumps with this fun Grumpy Gift Set inspired the iconic moaning dwarf himself! An ideal gift for anyone refusing to get into the spirit things, the Grumpy Gift Set is a tongue-in-cheek gift that's sure to lift anyone's day. A standard sized mug (capacity 300ml) featuring the bad tempered dwarf from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the set also comes with a matching pair of socks, with both the socks and mug featuring Grumpy's image and the slogan ''Back off I'm Grumpy''.
- H19cm x W11cm x D8cm
- Socks: 75% cotton, 22% polyester, 3% elastane
- Mug: suitable for dishwasher and microwave use
