Paul Hollywood Bake At Home 4 Rustic Rolls

4.5(2)Write a review
Paul Hollywood Bake At Home 4 Rustic Rolls
£ 1.70
£0.43/each

Product Description

  • 4 Part Baked White Rolls with added Rye Flour
  • For my ideas on how to enjoy my crusty rolls visit:
  • Facebook: Paul Hollywood
  • #hollywoodbakes
  • "Enjoy these artisan-style rolls warm from the oven. Made to a classic recipe they deliver an open texture, a crisp crust and a distinct full flavour."
  • Paul Hollywood
  • My rolls are packaged in a protective atmosphere with clever packaging to retain freshness without having to add preservatives.
  • Made with a slow fermented starter
  • Contains no preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Mustard, Sesame Seeds and Lupin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven 220°C, 200°C fan, Gas Mark 7 for 8-10 minutes. For a crisper crust, lightly sprinkle with water before baking.
If frozen, bake as above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Carrs Foods International Ltd,
  • South Court,
  • Sharston Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4BB,
  • UK.

Return to

  paulhollywood.com
  • South Court,
  • Sharston Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4BB,
  • UK.
  • paulhollywood.com

Net Contents

4 x Rustic Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOven Baked According to Instructions per 100gOven Baked According to Instructions Each roll (typically 75g)RI* per roll
Energy 1125kJ844kJ
-265kcal199kcal10%
Fat 1.0g0.8g1%
of which Saturates 0.2g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 54.7g41.0g
of which Sugars 2.8g2.1g2%
Fibre 1.7g1.3g
Protein 8.5g6.4g
Salt 0.9g0.7g12%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

100% Wonderful.

5 stars

Wonderful. Much better than any of the alternatives. BRING THEM BACK!

Really like these, stay nice and crunchy.

4 stars

Really like these, stay nice and crunchy.

