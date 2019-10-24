Paul Hollywood Bake At Home 4 Rustic Rolls

100% Wonderful.
Wonderful. Much better than any of the alternatives. BRING THEM BACK!
Really like these, stay nice and crunchy.
Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven 220°C, 200°C fan, Gas Mark 7 for 8-10 minutes. For a crisper crust, lightly sprinkle with water before baking.
If frozen, bake as above.
Pack contains 4 servings
4 x Rustic Rolls
|Typical Values
|Oven Baked According to Instructions per 100g
|Oven Baked According to Instructions Each roll (typically 75g)
|RI* per roll
|Energy
|1125kJ
|844kJ
|-
|265kcal
|199kcal
|10%
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.8g
|1%
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|54.7g
|41.0g
|of which Sugars
|2.8g
|2.1g
|2%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.5g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|12%
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
