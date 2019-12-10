Dark Horse Pinot Grigio 75Cl
- Pinot Grigio - White American Wine
- A bold wine with big personality, this Pinot Grigio offers notes of apple and hints of lemon, complemented by a subtle minerality and an elegant finish.
- Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favors the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions quality, originality and above all, taste.
- Wine of California, U.S.A
- Pack size: 75cl
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Our California Pinot Grigio boasts an elegant, dry style that explodes with flavours of citrus and a hint of stone fruit, all racing toward a crisp finish
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Darkhorse Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Beth Liston
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- Our winemaker Beth Liston selected the grapes for our Pinot Grigio from premier vineyards throughout California. The 2016 growing season began with moderate temperatures throughout that resulted in balanced vine growth and an early harvest. The spring season was warm and the summer saw multiple heat spikes, timed perfectly, allowing for canopy management that resulted in vibrant flavours and aromas in the glass.
History
- At Dark Horse Wine, we believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.
Regional Information
- The grapes were harvested at optimum ripeness preserving fruit freshness. Fermentation in the white grapes was conducted at low to moderate temperatures leading to more intense fragrances and an expressive mouthfeel. After fermentation, the wines were kept in stainless steel tanks to preserve brightness and balance.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of U.S.A.
Name and address
- Vinted & bottled by:
- Dark Horse Wines,
- Modesto,
- California 95354,
- U.S.A.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
