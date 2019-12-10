By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dark Horse Pinot Grigio 75Cl

image 1 of Dark Horse Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White American Wine
  • A bold wine with big personality, this Pinot Grigio offers notes of apple and hints of lemon, complemented by a subtle minerality and an elegant finish.
  • Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favors the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions quality, originality and above all, taste.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our California Pinot Grigio boasts an elegant, dry style that explodes with flavours of citrus and a hint of stone fruit, all racing toward a crisp finish

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Darkhorse Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Our winemaker Beth Liston selected the grapes for our Pinot Grigio from premier vineyards throughout California. The 2016 growing season began with moderate temperatures throughout that resulted in balanced vine growth and an early harvest. The spring season was warm and the summer saw multiple heat spikes, timed perfectly, allowing for canopy management that resulted in vibrant flavours and aromas in the glass.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • The grapes were harvested at optimum ripeness preserving fruit freshness. Fermentation in the white grapes was conducted at low to moderate temperatures leading to more intense fragrances and an expressive mouthfeel. After fermentation, the wines were kept in stainless steel tanks to preserve brightness and balance.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Vinted & bottled by:
  • Dark Horse Wines,
  • Modesto,
  • California 95354,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

