La Burgondie Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of La Burgondie Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White French Wine
  • Burgondie is the legendary territory that has given birth to the name Bourgogne. A territory where wine is king.
  • This crystal-like Bourgogne wine reveals aromas of citrus along with white-fleshed fruits. It is floral and fruity in the mouth yet full and juicy.
  • Dry white wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine reveals aromas of citrus along with white -fleshed fruits. It is floral and fruity in the mouth yet full and juicy

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Vignerons de Buxy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Alain Pierre

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Gentle pressing at a low pressure to protect the quality of the juice. Matured in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks to preserve the fresh aromatic charm

History

  • Chardonnay is the emblematic white grape variety of Burgundy and it thrives throughout the Auxerre region, the Côtes de Nuits and Côtes de Beaune, the Côte Chalonnaise and the Mâconnais

Regional Information

  • This Bourgogne Chardonnay is made principally of grapes grown in the south part of Burgundy where high levels of limestone in the soils combine with ideal ripening conditions to give this wine rounded flavour

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve between 10 and 12°C as an aperitif or to accompany dishes such as sushi, spring rolls, antipasti, tapas, seafood pasta, grilled fish, white meats or mild cheeses.

Name and address

  • EMB 71070A,
  • Buxy,
  • France.

Return to

  • laburgondie.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

