La Burgondie Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description
- Chardonnay - White French Wine
- Burgondie is the legendary territory that has given birth to the name Bourgogne. A territory where wine is king.
- This crystal-like Bourgogne wine reveals aromas of citrus along with white-fleshed fruits. It is floral and fruity in the mouth yet full and juicy.
- Dry white wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This wine reveals aromas of citrus along with white -fleshed fruits. It is floral and fruity in the mouth yet full and juicy
Region of Origin
Burgundy
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Vignerons de Buxy
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Alain Pierre
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Gentle pressing at a low pressure to protect the quality of the juice. Matured in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks to preserve the fresh aromatic charm
History
- Chardonnay is the emblematic white grape variety of Burgundy and it thrives throughout the Auxerre region, the Côtes de Nuits and Côtes de Beaune, the Côte Chalonnaise and the Mâconnais
Regional Information
- This Bourgogne Chardonnay is made principally of grapes grown in the south part of Burgundy where high levels of limestone in the soils combine with ideal ripening conditions to give this wine rounded flavour
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve between 10 and 12°C as an aperitif or to accompany dishes such as sushi, spring rolls, antipasti, tapas, seafood pasta, grilled fish, white meats or mild cheeses.
Name and address
- EMB 71070A,
- Buxy,
- France.
Return to
- laburgondie.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
