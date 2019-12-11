Lavazza Pods A Modo Mio Qualita Rossa 120G
Offer
Product Description
- Roasted ground coffee.
- Lavazza are well know for their wonderful taste
- Compatible with Lavazza A Modo Mio Machines
- Pack contents: 16 capsules
- Discover the wide range of blends at www.lavazza.com
- 16 single-serve coffee pods. From the blend of Brazilian Arabica and natural Robusta coffees, comes a fabulous rich, balanced and full-bodied espresso. A coffee rich with flavour, ideal for getting a boost and starting each day afresh. The self-protected vacuum packed capsule preserves the aroma. The blend is selected, roasted and ground to top barista standards. The tamping level of the coffee is equal to that found at the best cafés including up to 7.5g of coffee in each capsule, the ideal amount for a perfect espresso. The slow extraction (25-30") maximises the flavours to bring you the real Italian coffee shop experience at home.
- Medium Roast.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere, not to be sold separately.
- Well-balanced, full-bodied and persistent flavour
- Medium roast
- The Italian coffee shop at home
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Storage
Best before: see below.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
16 single-dose capsules
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
- Via Bologna,
- 32 - 10152 Torino,
- Italia.
Return to
- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
- Via Bologna,
- 32 - 10152 Torino,
- Italia.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019