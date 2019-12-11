By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100g

4.5(5)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100g
£ 2.94
£2.94/100g

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated soluble coffee with decaffeinated roast and ground coffee
  • "Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random."
  • Be inspired by a brilliant coffee experience at home with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Decaff, our instant Americano decaffeinated purely with water.
  • It all starts with a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our barista-style range? Discover a full-bodied coffee with NESCAFÉ AZERA Intenso, a premium latte with NESCAFÉ AZERA Latte and enjoy an americano when you're out and about with NESCAFÉ AZERA Coffee To Go Americano.
  • Our coffee may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Makes 55 mugs*
  • *One mug = 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water
  • Be your own barista with this instant decaff Americano
  • Enjoy a full flavour, rich aroma and layer of velvety coffee crema
  • Crafted from a carefully selected blend of Arabica and Robusta beans
  • Decaffeinated purely, using water
  • Prepare your instant decaff americano in moments using hot water
  • Pack size: 100g

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Soluble Coffee, Decaffeinated Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Tin

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot (but not boiling) water.
  • 3) Enjoy your barista-style coffee.
  • For an Espresso shot, use the same amount of coffee, but with less water.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
100g ℮

Looks and tastes like the real deal

5 stars

Great tasting and looks like it has been prepared by a barista. Use two generous teaspoons in a mug for full flavour.

Best decaf I have sampled, lovely rich flavour.

5 stars

Lovely flavour, especially for a decaf coffee.

Best decaff i've ever had

5 stars

This tastes just as goosd as the regular caffeinated version. In fact you'd easily mistake one for the other. Massive thumbs up Azera is the only coffee i drink so to find the decaff version now i'm trying to cut down on caffiene is fantastic!

Good coffee

3 stars

However it is a little ridiculous that caffeine content is not mentioned anywhere, ad caffeine is a DRUG and should be consumed moderately. Would be helpful to know for example the difference in caffeine content between the decaff and regular coffee.

Great taste

5 stars

Liked the statement: "decaffeinated purely with water" Must be better than the chemical method.Would like to learn more about that!

