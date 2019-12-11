Nescafe Azera Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100g

Looks and tastes like the real deal
Great tasting and looks like it has been prepared by a barista. Use two generous teaspoons in a mug for full flavour.
Best decaf I have sampled, lovely rich flavour.
Lovely flavour, especially for a decaf coffee.
Best decaff i've ever had
This tastes just as goosd as the regular caffeinated version. In fact you'd easily mistake one for the other. Massive thumbs up Azera is the only coffee i drink so to find the decaff version now i'm trying to cut down on caffiene is fantastic!
Good coffee
However it is a little ridiculous that caffeine content is not mentioned anywhere, ad caffeine is a DRUG and should be consumed moderately. Would be helpful to know for example the difference in caffeine content between the decaff and regular coffee.
Great taste
Liked the statement: "decaffeinated purely with water" Must be better than the chemical method.Would like to learn more about that!