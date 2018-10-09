By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2Lb Brown Loaf Liners 20 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • 20 2lb Loaf liners
  • For Easy Baking Greaseproof paper, so your loaf lifts out with ease
Information

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Insert. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

A good size

5 stars

These are excellent for loaf tin cakes or tea bread

