Tesco Finest Greco 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Greco 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

  • Energy389kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • GRECO BENEVENTANO IGT, DRY WHITE WINE
  • A delightfully complex white made by Feudi using handpicked Greco grapes from the Campania region in Southern Italy. The result is an elegant flavour combination of apple, citrus, quince, passionfruit and almond with a long creamy finish. Delicious with light, refreshing foods such as seafood risotto.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A delightfully complex white wine. Elegant flavour combination of apple, citrus, quince, passionfruit and almond with a long creamy finish. Delicious with light refreshing foods.

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Feudi

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Pierpaolo Sirch

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Greco

Vinification Details

  • Alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel tanks at 16/18°C. Maturation: about 5 mounths in stainless tanks in contact with its lees.

History

  • The Greco grapes (corresponding to the Greek grapes Aminea Gemina) comes from clayish/sandy terrain. The typical notes are a green apple scent, jasmine and citrus, with a mineral aroma in the background.

Regional Information

  • Irpinia is a region of the Apennine Mountains in Campania, South Italy about 40 km east of Naples. In antiquity this was the territory of the Hirpini. The name "Irpinia" derives from the Oscan word "hirpus", which means wolf, and the wolf remains Irpinia's symbol to this day. The territory is largely mountainous, with an intricate network of hills and valleys and a predominantly limestone. Irpinia has a proud tradition of producing wines, cheeses, salami, chestnuts, hazelnuts and the black truffles.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottle by:
  • S.G. Agri,
  • Sorbo Serpico,
  • 83050 (AV),
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy311kJ / 75kcal389kJ / 94kcal
Alcohol10.14g12.675g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

