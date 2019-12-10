Tesco Finest Greco 75Cl

- Energy389kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- GRECO BENEVENTANO IGT, DRY WHITE WINE
- A delightfully complex white made by Feudi using handpicked Greco grapes from the Campania region in Southern Italy. The result is an elegant flavour combination of apple, citrus, quince, passionfruit and almond with a long creamy finish. Delicious with light, refreshing foods such as seafood risotto.
- A delightfully complex white made by Feudi using handpicked Greco grapes from the Campania region in Southern Italy. The result is an elegant flavour combination of apple, citrus, quince, passionfruit and almond with a long creamy finish. Delicious with light, refreshing foods such as seafood risotto.
- Wine of Italy
- Fresh & fruity
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A delightfully complex white wine. Elegant flavour combination of apple, citrus, quince, passionfruit and almond with a long creamy finish. Delicious with light refreshing foods.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Feudi
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Pierpaolo Sirch
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Fresh & fruity
Grape Variety
Greco
Vinification Details
- Alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel tanks at 16/18°C. Maturation: about 5 mounths in stainless tanks in contact with its lees.
History
- The Greco grapes (corresponding to the Greek grapes Aminea Gemina) comes from clayish/sandy terrain. The typical notes are a green apple scent, jasmine and citrus, with a mineral aroma in the background.
Regional Information
- Irpinia is a region of the Apennine Mountains in Campania, South Italy about 40 km east of Naples. In antiquity this was the territory of the Hirpini. The name "Irpinia" derives from the Oscan word "hirpus", which means wolf, and the wolf remains Irpinia's symbol to this day. The territory is largely mountainous, with an intricate network of hills and valleys and a predominantly limestone. Irpinia has a proud tradition of producing wines, cheeses, salami, chestnuts, hazelnuts and the black truffles.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottle by:
- S.G. Agri,
- Sorbo Serpico,
- 83050 (AV),
- Italy.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|311kJ / 75kcal
|389kJ / 94kcal
|Alcohol
|10.14g
|12.675g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019